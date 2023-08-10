Former tenant attacks landlord’s wife

Thane: A man allegedly attacked his former landlord’s wife with a hammer and a syringe following an argument over the money they owed him. HT Image

The accused has been identified as Rajiv Bhuyan, 30, who came to Dombivli from Odisha six months ago and was staying at the house of 40-year-old Subhash Patra.

According to the Tilak Nagar police, Patra had borrowed a few thousand rupees from Bhuyan for some personal expenses. However, despite repeated reminders, Patra did not return the amount and Bhuyan shifted to another place, the police added.

Bhuyan, who was in dire need of money, went to Patra’s house on Tuesday. Patra, who is a Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation cleaning worker, had gone to work and Bhuyan met his wife, Mamtarani Patra, 36, and asked for the money, the police added.

D N Borate, senior police inspector, said, “The woman asked Bhuyan to come back after her husband returned home. However, an argument broke out between the two and Bhuyan attacked Mamtarani Patra with a hammer and injected an empty syringe into her neck.”

Later, the woman’s neighbours shifted her to a hospital and her health is said to be stable.

A complaint was filed on Wednesday. Borate said Bhuyan has been booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (causing hurt by the use of a dangerous weapon or means) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused is yet to be arrested.

