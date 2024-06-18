Man and woman on bike killed by tanker near national park

MUMBAI: A man and a woman were struck by a tanker while travelling on a two-wheeler near Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali on Sunday afternoon. According to the police, the driver of the tanker fled the scene but later surrendered to the Chembur police on Sunday night. HT Image

Anil Kamble, 54, a police constable attached to the Kasturba Marg Police Station, reported receiving a call about the accident around 2pm. Upon arrival at the south-bound carriageway of the Western Express Highway, officers found a crowd gathered around the scene.

Kamble noted a two-wheeler lying in the middle of the road with its rear end damaged. Nearby, a chemical tanker was parked with damage to its left front.

Witnesses informed the police that the speeding tanker had crashed into the motorcycle from behind, causing the rider and pillion to fall. The driver of the tanker fled, while passersby stopped an ambulance and rushed the injured man and woman to the hospital.

Officers found a mobile phone near the bike and learned that the injured were initially taken to Orbit Hospital in Mira Road before being transferred to Bhimsen Joshi Hospital in Bhayander. The victims were identified as Rahul Krishnan, 25, of Sai Park, Bhayander East, and his friend Jaya Arun Pandey, 24, of Vinu Nagar, Bhayander East.

Both victims succumbed to their injuries, prompting the police to register a case against the unknown driver. Later, around 9 pm, the Kasturba Marg police received a call from the Chembur police that the driver, Ajmal Hussain Ansari, 42, of Chembur, had surrendered and confessed to the accident.

“We have arrested Ansari under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code,” said an officer from the Kasturba Marg Police Station.