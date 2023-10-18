Man arrested for duping 30 job aspirants of 8.5 lakh

Mumbai: A 26-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly duping 30 job aspirants of ₹8.5 lakh on the promise of employing them at the airport through his agency. HT Image

The accused – identified as Manoj Rajpoot, a Palghar resident – would place advertisements in newspapers, local cable channels and social media about airport staff, drivers, security personnel and other such posts to lure the job aspirants into his agency, an officer from the DN Nagar police station said.

The group of job aspirants informed the police about the alleged scam a couple of months ago. “Once the job seekers reached the placement agency, he would ask them for money under the garb of agency fees, registration and health checkup fees. He would then tell the aspirant that the job they were interested in was no longer available, but he would keep them in the loop about future openings,” the officer said.

He ran this agency in rented office premises in a commercial complex opposite the Andheri police station between January and August this year, the officer said, adding, “He went untraceable one fine Sunday and switched off his phone. He had not even paid the rent of the office for the last couple of months.”

After the case was registered, the police kept an eye on the phone of the accused and traced his digital footprints. “Last week, we suddenly found him to be active again in Vasai. When our team went there, we saw that he had put up another recruitment agency there. He planned to restart his ‘business’ and take off from there in the next six months,” the officer said.

During the interrogation, Rajpoot revealed that he had been to Uttar Pradesh and kept changing his location to keep the police off his scent. He was produced in court on Monday and was remanded in police custody till October 19.

