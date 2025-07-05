Navi Mumbai: A 32-year-old ATM operator was arrested on Thursday for allegedly embezzling a total of ₹1.9 crore cash over four months that was to be loaded in various ATMs across the city. Man arrested for embezzling ₹ 1.9cr cash meant for refilling ATMs

According to the police, the accused is identified as Dhanraj Jitendra Bhoir. He was employed by a private cash management company as an ATM operator and was tasked with loading cash into ATMs in Kamothe, Kalamboli, and Kharghar areas of Navi Mumbai. The police said that Bhoir siphoned off a portion of the cash each time he was refilling the ATMs between 23 February and 30 June.

“The fraud came to light after the company noticed irregularities during a routine audit. A detailed reconciliation of ATM transactions revealed a shortfall of ₹1,90,49,600. All the affected ATMs were under Bhoir’s charge,” said the investigating officer.

Another officer from Kalamboli police station said that the police are finding out how the embezzled cash was spent or stored by the accused. A case has been registered under sections 316(4) (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Bhoir is remanded in police custody till Tuesday.