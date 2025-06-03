Navi Mumbai: A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his one-year-old daughter, who was unwell and crying, out of rage on Monday. Man arrested for killing 1-year-old daughter

According to the police, the accused is a resident of Devmal Thakurwadi village in Pen Taluka, living with his four children including the deceased one-year-old child from his third marriage. The police said that the mother of the child parted ways with the accused for his abusive behaviour. “He was known for his anger issues and abusive behaviour. Due to this, his third wife parted ways with him about one and a half months ago,” said the investigating officer.

The police said that the incident occurred on Monday around 5 PM when the child was persistently crying as she was unwell. This enraged the accused and he allegedly slammed her head on the floor, resulting in her death on the spot, said a police officer. Witnessing this, the accused’s other three children ran out to the neighbours crying for help. When the accused tried to escape the spot, the neighbours caught him and handed him over to the police, said a police officer.

The accused was arrested under section 103(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000.