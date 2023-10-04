News / Cities / Mumbai News / Man arrested in Haryana after a year of killing his employer in Panvel

Man arrested in Haryana after a year of killing his employer in Panvel

Raina Assainar
Oct 04, 2023

The accused, identified as Kundankumar Brijkishore Giri, had allegedly killed his employer Riyazuddin Habib Shaikh, 58, on October 23, 2022, at his shop in Sukhapur, Panvel

Navi Mumbai: A 21-year-old man was arrested recently in Haryana for allegedly murdering his employer last year over non-payment of dues.

The accused, identified as Kundankumar Brijkishore Giri, had allegedly killed his employer Riyazuddin Habib Shaikh, 58, on October 23, 2022, at his shop in Sukhapur, Panvel.

According to the statement given by the accused to the police, Shaikh owed 25,000 to Giri. On the day of the incident, the accused had an argument with the victim and in a fit of rage, he killed Shaikh using a rod, an officer from Khandeshwar police station said, adding, “After the incident, he fled to his hometown in West Champaran district, Bihar. Later, Giri escaped to Nepal.”

According to the police, the telecom network service providers in Nepal are different from India due to which it became difficult to trace the accused. Though he was in a different country, the police continued to track his movements, and when he came back, the police received a tipoff and a team left for Faridabad, Haryana, last week.

“On September 29, we finally managed to trace the accused and nabbed him. Since last year, he has been in Nepal where he continued to do the fabrication work for a living,” Sameer Chaskar, assistant police inspector, Khandeshwar police station, said. The accused told the police that he returned to India in search of work as jobs were fewer in Nepal and the pay was poor.

Giri has been remanded in police custody till September 6.

