Man booked for selling fake shampoo

Mumbai: The Dahisar police on Thursday booked a man after representatives from Hindustan Unilever informed them that the accused was acquiring their products like shampoo bottles from the garbage units, cleaning them and filling them up with products he made at his unit in a Dahisar slum. HT Image

These bottles would then be sold at the same price as the company products despite them being knock-offs. The company representatives had told the police about the practice, after which the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police informed Hindustan Unilever about such an operation in Ratan Nagar, Dahisar.

On Wednesday, the cops conducted a raid of the said premises and found several different-sized packages of their brands like Clinic Plus, Dove and Sunsilk at the spot from a factory run by a man identified as Deepak Chouhan. The accused is currently in police custody.

“On further enquiry, we learnt that the accused would get the used bottles of these products from scrap. He would then clean those bottles with chemicals. The man would then fill the bottles with shampoo he made in-house. The labelling on the bottles was all fake and were printed at this place,” informed an officer from Dahisar police.

Along with the bottles and the odourless shampoo in various colours, a hot air gun and forged labels of the different brands were also found at the plant, he added. The bottles were then shipped for wholesale as well as retail distribution.

Based on the complaints of the company representative, the accused was booked under section 420(cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Copyright Act.