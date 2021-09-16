Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man drowns during Ganesh idol immersion in Navi Mumbai, body found day after
The body of Manu Vijay Saroaj was spotted floating in the water near the incident site on Wednesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The body of Manu Vijay Saroaj was spotted floating in the water near the incident site on Wednesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Man drowns during Ganesh idol immersion in Navi Mumbai, body found day after

According to the police, Manu Vijay Saroaj, along with a few friends and family members, had gone to the Gadhi river to immerse their Ganesh idol on Tuesday afternoon before he went missing
READ FULL STORY
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 04:41 PM IST

A 20-year-old man went missing during the immersion of Ganesh idols near the Gadhi river at Panvel in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Tuesday. His body was found floating in the river on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, Manu Vijay Saroaj, along with a few friends and family members, went to the river to immerse their Ganesh idol on Tuesday afternoon. The place was very crowded. Saroj ventured into the water with some other people, but did not return to the bank.

“Assuming that he had drowned in the river, the local villagers searched for him in the water, but to no avail. They later informed us and we registered a missing person’s case. On Wednesday, his body was spotted floating in the water near the incident site,” said an officer from Panvel city police station.

“We sent the body to Panvel sub-district hospital for post-mortem and later handed it to his family. The post-mortem reports are yet to come. We have now registered a case of accidental death,” he further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.