Man gets life imprisonment for killing girlfriend

MUMBAI: A sessions court on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend leading to her death in 2019. The court highlighted the brutality of the crime, noting that the victim suffered multiple injuries and ultimately died after the accused refused to provide her with necessary medical assistance.

Marina Lalmalswani, a native of Mizoram, has been living with her partner, Ramsen Kuroio, 30, in Kalina, Santacruz, since 2018. Marina had previously confided in a friend about enduring frequent assaults from Ramsen, who suspected her of infidelity.

On August 19, 2019, Marina’s friend, Pari, learned that Marina had been hospitalized due to a health issue. Marina was subsequently admitted to V.N. Desai Hospital, where she was declared dead. Following Pari’s report, an examination revealed injuries on Marina’s left eye, chin, cheeks, hip, shoulder, left leg, and both hands. This led to the filing of a complaint and Ramsen Kuroio’s arrest at the hospital under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the post-mortem and chemical analysis reports, Marina’s death has been deemed unnatural, with cerebral compression identified as the probable cause. The reports indicate multiple injuries across her body.

Additional public prosecutor, advocate Geeta Sharma, emphasised that the extensive injuries and the identified cause of death confirm that it was a homicidal death. She noted that the defence had not provided any substantial evidence to dispute the medical findings, presenting only a suggestion that Marina might have sustained internal injuries from a fall due to weakness from not eating.

Advocate Sharma further countered this argument, highlighting that about 20 contusion injuries on Marina’s body could not be attributed to a simple fall, reinforcing the conclusion of a deliberate assault.

The defence counsel- advocate Ganesh K Sovani, argued that the witnesses present lacked direct knowledge of the events between Ramsen Kuroio and Marina Lalmalswani on the day of her death, suggesting that the complaint was based solely on suspicion.

However, Additional Sessions Judge N S Shaikh rendered a verdict on Friday, convicting Ramsen Kuroio of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. Under Section 235(2) (If convicted, the judge must hear the accused on sentencing) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, Ramsen was sentenced to life imprisonment. “Considering all these circumstances, in my opinion, following punishment will meet the ends of justice”, she added.