Man goes to pee in lift duct, falls to his death
Residents of the building found him fallen in the empty duct at 8:50 am and alerted the police. He was rushed to Sion civic hospital where he was declared dead
Mumbai: A 55-year-old man died after accidentally falling from the 18th floor of a building in Wadala on Sunday morning when he went to pee in the empty lift duct which was under construction, said a police officer.
The deceased, Prakash Shinde, was a resident of Mathosree Sadan in Balaram Khedekar Marg in Wadala. The lift duct was empty as it was under construction, said a police officer.
According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday at 3:45 am when Shinde was sleeping in the floor’s passage and went to pee in the hollow lift duct. He lost balance and fell from there, said a police officer and added that it was a common practice for him to sleep in the passage.
Other residents of the building found him fallen in the empty duct at 8:50 am and alerted the police. Shinde was rushed to Sion civic hospital where he was declared dead.
A case of accidental death has been registered. The police do not suspect any foul play.
