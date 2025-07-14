Mumbai: A 55-year-old man died after accidentally falling from the 18th floor of a building in Wadala on Sunday morning when he went to pee in the empty lift duct which was under construction, said a police officer. Man goes to pee in lift duct, falls to his death

The deceased, Prakash Shinde, was a resident of Mathosree Sadan in Balaram Khedekar Marg in Wadala. The lift duct was empty as it was under construction, said a police officer.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday at 3:45 am when Shinde was sleeping in the floor’s passage and went to pee in the hollow lift duct. He lost balance and fell from there, said a police officer and added that it was a common practice for him to sleep in the passage.

Other residents of the building found him fallen in the empty duct at 8:50 am and alerted the police. Shinde was rushed to Sion civic hospital where he was declared dead.

A case of accidental death has been registered. The police do not suspect any foul play.