Man hangs himself as his wife fell unconscious after he slapped her

Fearing that his wife was dead after he slapped her twice and she fell unconscious, a 22-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Antop Hill on Sunday evening, police said. HT Image

A police officer said the man was married a year ago and was working as a delivery boy. His wife recently went to her mother’s place in Wadala TT and on Sunday morning he went to bring her back. The couple then went to Bandstand and did shopping in Bandra and returned home in the afternoon, the officer said.

Soon after they reached home the duo had an argument after she insisted that she would go to her mother’s place. In a fit of rage, he slapped her twice and she fell unconscious. Panicked, he thought that he had killed his wife and hanged himself from the ceiling, police sub-inspector Kiran Navle from Wadala TT police station said. The incident came to light when the wife regained consciousness around 6.55pm and informed her family members and the police.

Navle said he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. After the postmortem at Sion hospital, the body was handed over to the family on Monday.

In another incident, a man allegedly died by suicide in the Park Site area of Vikhroli East around 8pm on Sunday. The incident came to light after the roommate of the 24-year-old man returned from work and knocked on the door several times but did not get a response. The roommate then alerted neighbours and police who broke open the door and found the man hanging from the ceiling.

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, and the body was sent to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem, a police officer said.

“When we entered the house, we found that his phone was kept at some distance in such a manner that indicated that the man was on a video call when he ended his life. It appears that he had an argument with someone,” a neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said.

Another neighbour, Arvind Shukla, said he got married in April this year and after that he came to Mumbai as his elder brother had been living here for several years. The Park Site police have registered an accidental death report.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to a mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050; and Sanjivini: 011-24311918