MUMBAI: A 47-year-old man from Dehradun was arrested at Mumbai airport on Wednesday after immigration officials found that the Yellow Fever vaccination certificate he submitted on arrival from South America was forged. Man held at airport for fake Yellow Fever certificate

The accused, Diwan Singh Chauhan, 47, was intercepted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport during document checks. Officials said he presented a Yellow Fever card claiming he had been vaccinated on November 17, 2024, after paying ₹300 to the Airport Health Organisation. However, upon verification, the certificate bearing serial number D-15803 was found to be fake, officials said.

Immigration authorities said that travellers to countries in South America and Africa must take the Yellow Fever vaccine at least 10 days before departure. The vaccine is administered only by the Airport Health Organisation and centres authorised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The vaccine is taken once in a lifetime and a valid international certificate is issued thereafter.

Authorities said that India has no reported case of Yellow Fever, and the vaccination requirement is aimed at preventing the disease’s entry into the country. Passengers arriving without valid vaccination proof can be placed under observation for six days, officials added.

A case has been registered at the Sahar Police Station under Section 318 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.