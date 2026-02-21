Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Man held at airport for fake Yellow Fever certificate

    Officials said he presented a Yellow Fever card claiming he had been vaccinated on November 17, 2024, after paying 300 to the Airport Health Organisation. However, upon verification, the certificate bearing serial number D-15803 was found to be fake, officials said

    Published on: Feb 21, 2026 6:38 AM IST
    By Megha Sood
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    MUMBAI: A 47-year-old man from Dehradun was arrested at Mumbai airport on Wednesday after immigration officials found that the Yellow Fever vaccination certificate he submitted on arrival from South America was forged.

    Man held at airport for fake Yellow Fever certificate
    Man held at airport for fake Yellow Fever certificate

    The accused, Diwan Singh Chauhan, 47, was intercepted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport during document checks. Officials said he presented a Yellow Fever card claiming he had been vaccinated on November 17, 2024, after paying 300 to the Airport Health Organisation. However, upon verification, the certificate bearing serial number D-15803 was found to be fake, officials said.

    Immigration authorities said that travellers to countries in South America and Africa must take the Yellow Fever vaccine at least 10 days before departure. The vaccine is administered only by the Airport Health Organisation and centres authorised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The vaccine is taken once in a lifetime and a valid international certificate is issued thereafter.

    Authorities said that India has no reported case of Yellow Fever, and the vaccination requirement is aimed at preventing the disease’s entry into the country. Passengers arriving without valid vaccination proof can be placed under observation for six days, officials added.

    A case has been registered at the Sahar Police Station under Section 318 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/Man Held At Airport For Fake Yellow Fever Certificate
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes