Man held for stabbing estranged wife at Churchgate station

Mumbai: The Churchgate Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his estranged wife at the railway station on Sunday evening. The woman identified as Hema Naik (37), who was stabbed twice, is admitted to the hospital and her condition is reported to be critical.

According to the GRP officers, the incident occurred at 4 pm when the couple was returning from a Shraad (a part of last rites). The accused, identified as Rohan Naik, is a welder by profession and stays in Palghar, and the woman had separated five months ago, after spending 20 years together after their marriage and having two children out of the marriage.

GRP officers said that on Sunday during the Shraad, a dispute began after which Hema’s brother-in-law slapped Roshan. Although Roshan left the spot, he waited at Churchgate station after buying a knife.

As soon as Hema arrived at the station, Roshan stabbed her twice in her stomach. While he was fleeing, the parking staff at the platform, caught Roshan and arrested him.

Police officials rushed Hema to the Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital where she is under treatment. “We have arrested Roshan for an attempt to murder and are investigating the case further,” said a GRP officer.