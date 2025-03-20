Mumbai: A 30-year-old man died by suicide on Tuesday evening after jumping into the sea from the Coastal Road near Worli, the police said. His body was recovered the following morning. Man jumps to death from Coastal Road near Worli

According to the police, the deceased was a resident of Malad, parked his car on the northbound lane of the Coastal Road before leaping into the water. The incident occurred around 7:45pm near the arc that connects the Coastal Road to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Eyewitnesses alerted the police after spotting a man jumping into the sea. Upon reaching the site, officers found a parked Hyundai i20 and began efforts to identify the owner. The fire brigade launched a search operation, but it had to be called off due to poor visibility.

The victim’s family, who arrived at the scene, told police that the victim had spoken to his mother shortly before the incident, informing her that he would return home later. However, instead of heading home, he drove to the Coastal Road and jumped.

On Wednesday morning, around 7:10am, authorities were notified of a body floating under the Sea-Link Landing Point bridge. The fire brigade retrieved the body, which was then transported by the Coastal Road ambulance to BYL Nair Hospital.

Preliminary investigations suggest the man was distressed over a family dispute. “He had married a few months ago in a love marriage, but tensions had arisen in his relationship, which deeply affected him,” said a police officer.

The police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and will record detailed statements from the family once they are in a position to speak. The victim was employed at a private company.

This is the first reported suicide on the newly opened Coastal Road, which stretches 10 km from Marine Drive to Worli.