MUMBAI: A 33-year-old man allegedly killed his former live-in partner by slitting her throat while they were inside a moving autorickshaw on Khairani Road in Andheri East on Monday. Man slits throat of ex live-in partner in moving auto

Sakinaka police have arrested the accused, Deepak Borse, who also tried to slit his own throat and has been admitted to Rajawadi Hospital. Borse, who was a little drunk, had got infuriated after Panchsheel Jamdar, 30, refused to move back with him, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 4pm when the Borse was dropping Jamdar at her home in Sangharsh Nagar in Sakinaka.

The two had earlier been living together in Ulhasnagar but she had returned to her parents’ place a couple of months ago after frequent fights between them. On Monday, he had come to resolve their issues and convince her to return to his place.

“Her refusal irked him, and he took out a chopper hidden in his clothing to slit her throat. He also slashed her hand. The woman immediately got out of the auto during bumper-to-bumper traffic and fell on the road,” said a senior official from Sakinaka police.

The accused then tried to die by suicide in a similar manner but couldn’t harm himself much, he added.

Borse then tried to run away from the spot but was caught by the police and passersby who had gathered at the spot after seeing the bleeding woman.

“Since he was injured, we took him to Rajawadi Hospital. He was given treatment and brought back to the police station later in the evening. Jamdar was declared dead on arrival by the doctors at Rajawadi Hospital,” said the police.

Jamdar was a mother of two children under the age of five. She used to live with her husband in Karnataka but he abandoned her a year ago after which she came back to Mumbai to live with her parents, the police informed.

“She got back in touch with Borse, whom she had known since before her marriage, after coming back. They started living together in Ulhasnagar eight months ago, but she left him two months ago,” said the officer.

The police said that the couple decided to meet in Asalpha in Ghatkopar to take a final call on their relationship on Monday afternoon for which she had left home around 2pm. After some time, Borse offered to drop Jamdar off at her parents’ home.

“During the journey as well, they were arguing about her not coming back to him. He already had the chopper on him, and he was a little drunk during the incident which leads us to believe that he already had planned to kill her, if she refused,” said an official.

