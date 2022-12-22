Man, live-in partner booked for posting wife’s pics on social media

Navi Mumbai: A 35-year-old woman has filed a case against her estranged husband and his live-in partner for allegedly posting her obscene pictures on Instagram.

According to the police, the woman, a resident of Karave village in Seawoods, had filed a dowry harassment case against the husband following which he took ‘revenge’ by posting the photos on the social media platform.

The complainant lives with her 16-year-old son. She and her husband have been living separately for the past eight years. The woman runs a salon, while her husband is a mathadi worker at Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi.

“The estranged husband, too, resides in the same building as the complainant. The duo used to indulge in frequent quarrels and keep hitting back at each other through social media or cases,” Uttam Jagdale, senior police inspector, NRI police station, said.

As per the technical details collected, the husband had uploaded her obscene photos on December 4, which the complainant learnt about on December 19.

She approached the NRI police and registered a case against the husband and his live-in partner. “As per the accused, the woman too had uploaded his photos on social media a few months ago, but he did not file a case. A notice of appearance before a police officer, under section 41 A (1) of Code of Criminal Procedure will be issued to the man,” Jagdale added. Both the husband and her live-in partner have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act.