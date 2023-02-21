Man nabbed from Nepal for killing girlfriend in Sanpada garden

Navi Mumbai: A man who was absconding after murdering a 33-year-old woman in a garden near Silicon Tower in Sanpada has been arrested by the Nepal border police. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Jamshed Sakerul Khan (32).

The woman, Asha Borde, was in a relationship with the accused. Originally from Aurangabad, she had been working in and around Navi Mumbai with no permanent place to stay. In the course of things, she met Khan, who operated a handcart in APMC market, and the two gradually got into a relationship. According to the police, Borde used to demand money and other things frequently from Khan, which irked him.

On Wednesday, the duo met at Sanpada railway station and then went to Amrit Garden around midnight. Borde asked Khan to buy her some food, which lead to a fight between the two. Following this, Khan strangulated Borde in a fit of rage and then stabbed her in the chest, killing her immediately.

“During the investigation, we found out that Borde had come to Sanpada police station accompanied by Khan just 15 days earlier to file a complaint about her missing phone,” said senior police inspector Ravindra Daundkar of Turbhe MIDC Police Station. While trying to find the whereabouts of Khan, the cops found him to be missing, with this phone switched off, raising their suspicions. They then went to his hometown in Bihar, from where they learnt that he had gone to the Nepal border. It was here that they nabbed him.

The accused was handed over to the Sanpada police on Monday, and will be presented before the court on Tuesday. “It was a joint operation by the Turbhe and Sanpada police,” said deputy commissioner of police (zone I) Vivek Pansare.