Fraud who posed as PMO officer to dupe people, arrested

Mumbai: A 43-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for cheating several people by promising them jobs in the central government and other government agencies. The accused, identified as Ajit Kumar Dey, would introduce himself to be an official from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The Bhayandar police said Dey is a resident of Kashimira in Mira Road East and has duped people of lakhs in the past six months. Along with cases in Uttan and Navghar police stations, the accused is wanted in several other police stations, including Gujarat and Aurangabad.

Jayant Bajbale, deputy commissioner of police (Mira-Bhayander) said that a man had approached the Uttan police officers saying that he had met Dey through a common friend. The man introduced himself as an official of the central government who had been working for the laboratory as a senior technician with the water department.

Dey then told the victim that he would get him a job in the central government if he paid ₹15 lakh.

“After registering a complaint, we asked the complainant to describe the accused. As he explained to us about his modus-operandi and the fact he spoke in a Bengali accent, we immediately knew that the victim was talking about Dey,” said Bajbale.

The police officers said since the accused is a history sheeter, they were aware of his modus-operandi as he had been arrested earlier for cheating a man of ₹39 lakh and he had been operating in the Mira-Bhayander area.

“We immediately searched Dey’s residence and arrested him from there on Saturday. Dey has confessed to the cheating,” said a police officer from Bhayander police station.