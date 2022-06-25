Man slashes wife with paper cutter for delaying dinner, arrested

Mumbai: A 45-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly slashing his wife several times with a paper cutter on Thursday night, as he was irked with her spending time on her mobile phone, watching television serials, and delayed serving him dinner.

His 42-year-old wife, Rahat sustained severe injuries due to deep cuts in her body and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to police, the accused, identified as Firoz Mujawar, a resident of New Ekta Society in Dahisar East, suspected that his wife was having an extramarital affair, as she, according to him, spent a lot of time on her phone.

Deputy commissioner of police (zone 12) Somnath Gharge, said the couple had regular fights over this issue. “We have arrested Mujawar on the charge of attempt to murder, based on the complaint of his daughter,” said Gharge.

Police said that the incident happened at around 12.30 am when Mujawar came home and asked for dinner to be served. His wife was allegedly watching a television serial on her mobile phone and did not pay heed to him, which angered him. Mujawar, then picked up a paper cutter from a drawer, and attacked his wife with it, causing more than ten cut injuries on her hand, face, and back. The entire episode unfolded in front of their 19-year-old daughter Rahija, who called the police control room and reported the incident.

“I heard my parents fighting, but since they fought regularly, I did not pay attention. But I got scared and rushed to see what had happened when I heard my mother screaming for help,” said Rahija. “I was shocked to find my mother bleeding and my father holding the paper cutter in his hand. I did not know what to do, and just called 100,” the youngster added.

Within seven minutes of receiving the call, Dahisar police officials reached the spot and arrested Mujawar. His wife was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital.

The officer said, when they reached the crime scene, they saw blood spattered over the sofa. The teenager was nursing her mother’s wounds, while the accused was sitting in a corner.

The 19-year-old, in her statement to the police, said that her mother was addicted to watching television serials on her mobile phone, but her grandparents did not allow her to watch serials.

The police produced Mujawar before a metropolitan magistrate court which remanded him in police custody till June 27.