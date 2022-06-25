Man slashes wife with paper cutter for delaying dinner, arrested
Mumbai: A 45-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly slashing his wife several times with a paper cutter on Thursday night, as he was irked with her spending time on her mobile phone, watching television serials, and delayed serving him dinner.
His 42-year-old wife, Rahat sustained severe injuries due to deep cuts in her body and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
According to police, the accused, identified as Firoz Mujawar, a resident of New Ekta Society in Dahisar East, suspected that his wife was having an extramarital affair, as she, according to him, spent a lot of time on her phone.
Deputy commissioner of police (zone 12) Somnath Gharge, said the couple had regular fights over this issue. “We have arrested Mujawar on the charge of attempt to murder, based on the complaint of his daughter,” said Gharge.
Police said that the incident happened at around 12.30 am when Mujawar came home and asked for dinner to be served. His wife was allegedly watching a television serial on her mobile phone and did not pay heed to him, which angered him. Mujawar, then picked up a paper cutter from a drawer, and attacked his wife with it, causing more than ten cut injuries on her hand, face, and back. The entire episode unfolded in front of their 19-year-old daughter Rahija, who called the police control room and reported the incident.
“I heard my parents fighting, but since they fought regularly, I did not pay attention. But I got scared and rushed to see what had happened when I heard my mother screaming for help,” said Rahija. “I was shocked to find my mother bleeding and my father holding the paper cutter in his hand. I did not know what to do, and just called 100,” the youngster added.
Within seven minutes of receiving the call, Dahisar police officials reached the spot and arrested Mujawar. His wife was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital.
The officer said, when they reached the crime scene, they saw blood spattered over the sofa. The teenager was nursing her mother’s wounds, while the accused was sitting in a corner.
The 19-year-old, in her statement to the police, said that her mother was addicted to watching television serials on her mobile phone, but her grandparents did not allow her to watch serials.
The police produced Mujawar before a metropolitan magistrate court which remanded him in police custody till June 27.
Youth strangulated in trans-Ganga Prayagraj, body found
The body of an 18-year-old was found around 500 meters away from Anil Kumar Yadav, 18, of nearby Ghatampur village's home on Friday morning, under the trans-Ganga area Utraon police station. Locals spotted a body lying on Katehra Damgada Road on Friday morning and informed the police. The body was identified as that of Anil Kumar Yadav, 18, of nearby Ghatampur village. A post-mortem examination of the body suggested that Anil had been strangled to death.
State police on high alert, security beefed up outside homes of rebel Sena MLAs
Mumbai: All police stations across Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, have been ordered to remain on high alert after they received information that Shiv Sainiks are attacking offices of the rebel MLAs, who have chosen to join the rebellion, led by urban development minister Eknath Shinde. The police leadership on Friday, decided to increase its presence outside the residences, and offices of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, and also, at prominent places in major cities.
Agnipath stir: 493 more arrested in U.P. in 3 days, tally now 1,551
During a massive crackdown by the state police, some 493 more people were arrested in the past three days in connection with protests and violence against the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, police officials said on Friday. With this, the count of those arrested reached 1,551.
Active Covid cases double in Lucknow in one week
The state capital has recorded a sharp rise in new Covid-19 cases in the past one week as active cases doubled in this period and major contributions came from people with influenza-like illness (ILI). The positivity rate is 4.96% which means the result of at least four out of 100 samples being tested will return positive for Covid-19. In the first week of June this rate was around 1%.
Chandigarh | SOI protests central status for Panjab University
Members of the Student Organisation of India, held a protest on the Panjab University campus on Friday against the proposal to convert the varsity into a central university. In a statement, the students' body said PU was the pride of its alumni and current students. “It belongs to Punjab and is not a medium for the central government to forcibly impose its decisions on the state and the university,” it said.
