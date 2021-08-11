Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man stabs friend after being teased over height in Bhiwandi
Man stabs friend after being teased over height in Bhiwandi

The victim, Mohammed Azgar, 20, was waiting near Nuri Nagar area when the accused, Samir Shaikh, 21, was passing through the same lane. Azgar allegedly teased Shaikh for being too tall.
By HT Correspondent, Bhiwandi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 12:43 AM IST

A man was stabbed to death by his friend in Shanti Nagar, Bhiwandi, on Monday after he teased the accused over his height.

The victim, Mohammed Azgar, 20, was waiting near Nuri Nagar area when the accused, Samir Shaikh, 21, was passing through the same lane. Azgar allegedly teased Shaikh for being too tall.

Shaikh then took out a knife and stabbed Azgar. He tried to escape after killing Azgar, but a few passers-by who saw the incident nabbed him, assaulted him. They informed the police and handed the accused over to the them.

An officer from Shanti Nagar police station said, “Azgar had, in the past, teased Shaikh several times. Similarly, on Monday, he taunted Shaikh about his tall frame. This enraged Shaikh. He then took out a knife that he was carrying and stabbed Azgar to death. Shaikh’s two friends tried to help him flee from the spot but passers-by, who witnessed the incident, intervened and caught him. We are searching for the other two accused. Meanwhile, the accused who suffered severe injuries has been admitted to Sion hospital in Mumbai.”

