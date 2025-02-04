Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man stabs women to death over financial dispute

ByAnamika Gharat
Feb 04, 2025 08:16 AM IST

THANE: A 29-year-old man on Monday stabbed a woman to death near Ambernath station premises

THANE: A 29-year-old man on Monday stabbed a woman to death near Ambernath station premises. Police have registered a murder case against the accused and arrested him.

Man stabs women to death over financial dispute
Man stabs women to death over financial dispute

Initial investigations suggest the two were in a relationship and the attack was linked to a financial dispute. The murder took place in Bhimnagar area, on the steps leading from Hutatma Chowk, an area that is usually buzzing with commuters.

The deceased, Seema Kamble, 35, was a babysitter residing in Bhoir Chawl, Barku Pada, Ambernath. After separation from her husband, she lived with her 14-year-old daughter. Police said she had a relationship with her neighbour, Rahul Bhingarkar. She had reportedly lent 2.5 lakh to Bhingarkar, which he did not repay for a long time. So, Kamble began to pressure him into either repaying the entire borrowed sum or marrying her. When he refused to do either of these, she allegedly threatened to report him to the police for raping her. Around 3.30pm on Monday, when Kamble was walking along the steps from Hutatma Chowk towards Bhimnagar, Bhingarkar confronted her. This grew into an argument between the two, and in a fit of rage, Bhingarkar stabbed her multiple times till she died.

“We have registered a case of murder against the accused, and he has been arrested,” Senior Police Inspector Ramesh Patil confirmed.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On