THANE: A 29-year-old man on Monday stabbed a woman to death near Ambernath station premises. Police have registered a murder case against the accused and arrested him. Man stabs women to death over financial dispute

Initial investigations suggest the two were in a relationship and the attack was linked to a financial dispute. The murder took place in Bhimnagar area, on the steps leading from Hutatma Chowk, an area that is usually buzzing with commuters.

The deceased, Seema Kamble, 35, was a babysitter residing in Bhoir Chawl, Barku Pada, Ambernath. After separation from her husband, she lived with her 14-year-old daughter. Police said she had a relationship with her neighbour, Rahul Bhingarkar. She had reportedly lent ₹2.5 lakh to Bhingarkar, which he did not repay for a long time. So, Kamble began to pressure him into either repaying the entire borrowed sum or marrying her. When he refused to do either of these, she allegedly threatened to report him to the police for raping her. Around 3.30pm on Monday, when Kamble was walking along the steps from Hutatma Chowk towards Bhimnagar, Bhingarkar confronted her. This grew into an argument between the two, and in a fit of rage, Bhingarkar stabbed her multiple times till she died.

“We have registered a case of murder against the accused, and he has been arrested,” Senior Police Inspector Ramesh Patil confirmed.