Man wanted for multiple crimes in UP arrested by Panvel Police

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai police have apprehended Gautam Nirman Gaud, an accused wanted in multiple murder cases in Uttar Pradesh. Gaud had been on the run for two years after committing two murders in Jhanga, Gorakhpur district. HT Image

The Uttar Pradesh police had placed a bounty of ₹50,000 for information on Gaud’s whereabouts. He was wanted under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 307 (attempt to murder), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Wednesday, the Gorakhpur police contacted the Panvel police, informing them that Gaud was living in Badlapur. The Navi Mumbai police decided to investigate further to determine if he was involved in any other crimes in the city.

“After obtaining the necessary permissions, a team was assigned to locate the accused in Badlapur. During the investigation, we found his exact address and arrested him at his residence,” said a police officer.

Upon arrest, Gaud confessed to fleeing his village after the murders and living in Badlapur with his wife, working as a daily wage laborer. The Panvel police, having ruled out his involvement in other crimes, produced him before the judicial magistrate court on Thursday.

“As per the court orders, he was immediately transferred to Taloja jail. On Thursday, a team of police personnel from Uttar Pradesh arrived to secure a transit remand to take the accused back,” the officer added.