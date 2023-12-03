Man, who tried to kill ex-wife in moving auto, held from Gujarat

MUMBAI: A man who was on the run after attempting to kill his ex-wife and stabbing her a few times in a moving autorickshaw after a heated argument happened between them was arrested in Gujarat on Thursday. HT Image

According to the police, the incident occurred on June 8 when the complainant, Tahira Khan, 41, was on her way to work when her former husband, Haneef Sarvar Khan, came behind her in an autorickshaw.

Khan pulled her inside the auto to talk, which resulted in a heated argument, after which he stabbed her a few times. Tahira, in order to save herself, jumped off the moving autorickshaw.

“The couple, who have two daughters, were not happy in their marriage for some time. They fought over petty things often. Therefore, they decided to get a divorce. Their divorce was finalised on June 20,” informed an officer from Vakola police, adding that even before that, Tahira had been living in a rented room close to her sister’s place with the kids. Tahira worked as domestic help in multiple houses to support herself and her daughters, said the police.

As she was lying injured on the street not too far from her home after the attack, a neighbour saw Tahira and took her to her mother’s home. Her family then took her to VN Desai Hospital.

After the incident, a case was registered, and the police started tracking the accused. They finally got a clue about him residing at his relative’s home in Vesu, Surat, from where he was brought to the city on Friday. He is currently remanded in police custody.

The accused have been booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code.