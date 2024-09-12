Manager booked for siphoning off 1.23 cr from restaurant

MUMBAI: The Santacruz police on Wednesday booked the 32-year-old manager of a popular South Indian restaurant, Banana Leaf, for allegedly siphoning off ₹1.23 crore from the company’s account. HT Image

The accused, Dinanath Shetty, was booked after his employer, who owns four chains of the restaurant, lodged a complaint against him.

The complaint told the police that Shetty, a resident of Mira Road, was tasked to manage the four restaurants, from which he had been siphoning off money from January to May this year.

The police said that the employer found out when he checked the yearly transactions from the bank account. “The complainant noticed that the entries of the account were fudged, which we suspect was done with the help of an insider to hide the fraud from the owner,” said a police officer.

Based on the complaint of the owner of the restaurant the police have booked the manager under sections 420 (cheating), 408 (criminal breach of trust by an employee), 467 (forgery of valuable documents), 477A (falsification of accounts), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. “We are verifying the bank account transactions at present,” added the officer.