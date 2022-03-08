Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Manager of VGN Jewellers arrested by Thane EOW
mumbai news

Manager of VGN Jewellers arrested by Thane EOW

The Thane Economic Offences Wing, on Tuesday, arrested the manager of VGN Jewellers that had allegedly duped over thousands of people by selling them ponzi investment schemes; the number of complainants in the case has increased to 14,340 while the value of money allegedly swindled has increased beyond 298Cr
Thane Economic Offences Wing arrested the manager of VGN Jewellers. (HT FILE)
Thane Economic Offences Wing arrested the manager of VGN Jewellers. (HT FILE)
Published on Mar 08, 2022 10:18 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAnamika Gharat, Thane

The Thane Economic Offences Wing, on Tuesday, arrested the manager of VGN Jewellers that had allegedly duped over thousands of people by selling them ponzi investment schemes.

Earlier, the owners, Virithgopalan Nair and his wife Valsala, were arrested on October 5 while the manager was absconding.

In the meantime, the number of complainants in the case has increased to 14,340. The value of money allegedly swindled has also increased beyond 298Cr.

An officer informed, “We have arrested the manager, Leena Peter (45), and produced her in court. She has been remanded to police custody till March 11.”

Initially, 13 people from all over Thane district had registered complaints with the Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan, but later more than 14,000 complainants who had invested in this fraud scheme approached the police.

The two accused ran their racket from 2006 to 2021, during which time they lured their customers into investing money in a variety of schemes, promising impossibly high returns.

Police inspector, P Sawant of EOW, Thane, said, “The case involves many complainants and we are still conducting further investigations into the matter. The total value of the money that the accused have fraudulently obtained from the victims has gone up to 298Cr. A large number of the victims are senior citizens.”

The accused have invested much of it in the share market in which they have faced a loss of 42Cr. Sawant added, “So far, we have seized six bank accounts and five properties worth 46.24Cr. Peter used to remove jewellery from the lockers to invest somewhere else on directives by the main accused and several financial transactions have happened through her. There are still more than three accused wanted in the case.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Study: Medium chain fatty acid can someday help in treating heart attacks

    Study: Medium chain fatty acid can someday help in treating heart attacks

    "Heart attacks are still a leading cause of death worldwide, that often come with devastating complications," said Zhong Wang, Ph.D., an associate professor of cardiac surgery at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center, who is the senior author of the study.

  • Rescuers remove debris from a school building damaged by shelling, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Chernihiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 7, 2022. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

    Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.

  • The age limit for applicants belonging to the general category was 25 years, while the same for SC, ST and OBC candidates was 30 years. (HT File Photo/Sanchit Khanna)

    NEET UG 2022: NMC removes upper age limit for all applicants

    Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to say that the "decision will immensely benefit aspiring doctors and further help in strengthening medical education in the country".

  • Lovlina Borgohain after his win.&nbsp;

    Lovlina, Nikhat, Jaismine book their spot for Women's World Championships

    Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist Nikhat Zareen outpunched their respective opponents to seal their berths in this year’s IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship in the selection trials

  • When you start paying attention to what you might be doing wrong, you would see the magic unfolding.

    Relationship tips: How being mindful in love can strengthen your bond

    Many of us at times find our relationship going through a rough patch just because we are not listening to our partner. Some of us could be using words that hurt. It is possible that one may be quite controlling and not letting the other person take decisions on their own. When you start paying attention to what you might be doing wrong, you would see the magic unfolding. It may not only repair your relationship with self, your partner or your friends, but also deepen it.

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out