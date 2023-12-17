Mangaluru airport commissions open access fuel farm

The facility consists of a new greenfield fuel storage created by the airport and an existing brownfield asset of an oil marketing company at the airport, which MIA took over, a release from MIA said. HT Image

The fuel farm facility is spread across 5262.57 sqm adjacent to the old terminal building at Bajpe with a storage capacity of 970 KL in six fuel storage tanks.

Bowsers of the airport fuel farm refuelled the first flight under the open access system- an IndiGo flight 6E554- that arrived from Mumbai on Saturday.

Pankaj Agrawal, business head (fuel farm), Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and Srikanth Tata, head (operations), MIA handed over a memento to Yateen Anant Pandit, captain of the flight and to the ground handling and engineering staff of the airline as a welcome gesture to mark the occasion.

Open access is a unique fuelling system at airports that provides a level playing field to oil marketing companies. It leads to overall optimisation in jet fuel handling supply chain, removes an entry barrier for a new oil marketer and widens the choice for the airline to select the OMC of their choice for refuelling.

The open access system creates value for each stakeholder and is prevalent at all major airports in the country. The airport is committed to providing quality fuel to the airlines operating from this facility and has put in place all the arrangements, the release said.