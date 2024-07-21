Manoj Jarange-Patil hits out at Ladki Bahin scheme

MUMBAI: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, who launched yet another indefinite strike in Jalna’s Antarwali Sarati on Saturday, hit out at the government on multiple fronts, one of them being the state government’s ‘CM Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’, which he termed both an attempt to divert attention as well as a deliberate conspiracy. Thane, India - November,21, 2023: Community of Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil is seen interacting with maratha community in a meeting at Gadkari Hall in Thane to demand Maratha reservation ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on, Tuesday, November ,21, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

Jarange-Patil, who is protesting against the Mahayuti government’s failure to issue the promised “sage-soyare” quota notification by July 13, will undertake a peace march in western Maharashtra from August 7 to 13 in the course of his fast. “I will tour Maharashtra in an ambulance and address meetings,” he said.

In his media interaction on Saturday, Jarange-Patil claimed the Ladki Bahin scheme was merely a political tactic. “It is nothing but an attempt to divert the attention of the Maratha community from the reservation issue,” he said. “Moreover, the digital platforms used to issue caste certificates for admission to higher-education institutions are being taken over the scheme. Students from the backward communities are suffering because of this. It is a conspiracy by the government.”

Jarange-Patil added that he was not against the scheme but the monthly sum of ₹1,500 to be doled out under it would not last for even three days. “If the government really wants to do something for us, it should give us reservation, jobs and free education to our girls, helping them to stand on their own feet,” he said.

The activist also lambasted the government for the hardship the Maratha community was facing in obtaining caste certificates and proving their validity. “Some officers in the administration are deliberately putting obstacles in the way of our getting these certificates,” he said.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also came in for criticism for not keeping his word on the withdrawal of police cases against Maratha protesters. “When Fadnavis’ close aide Girish Mahajan came to meet me, he had promised that the cases would be withdrawn immediately,” said Jarange-Patil. “Ten months have passed but nothing has been done. The government assured us that it would implement the sage-soyare notification for us to get Kunbi certificates. Four months have gone by but no action has been taken. I am compelled to sit on a hunger strike, as the government has betrayed us.”

Jarange-Patil said that a series of meetings would be held at Antarwali Sarati from August 14 to 20 to discuss the assembly polls, and on August 29 the Maratha community would decide whether to contest the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. “If the community decides against fielding candidates, we will not field any,” he said. “But we will then work towards defeating those who oppose Maratha reservation and support those who are in its favour.” He urged Maratha community members to collect data on likely candidates so that a discussion could be held on them between August 14 and 20.

The activist said the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi were trying to take advantage of his agitation. “The Mahayuti wants me to field 288 candidates in the elections, while the MVA hopes that I will support it instead,” he said. “But I know their tricks and I will not let their plans succeed.”

The activist’s agitation and peace march could affect the poll prospects of the ruling alliance if it lasts long, believe political analysts and ruling party leaders. “Given the impact of the Maratha quota stir on Marathwada in the Lok Sabha polls, the agitation could greatly impact western Maharashtra and other parts of the state,” said a BJP leader. “If Jarange-Patil manages to spread his wings outside Marathwada, it could ring alarm bells for the ruling alliance.”

Balasaheb Sarate-Patil, a scholar on reservation and a petitioner advocating Maratha reservation, concurred that Jarange-Patil’s move would impact western Maharashtra. “He will get a response to his peace march there,” he said. “The political parties who want his movement to be kept alive will ensure that he does. Unfortunately, voters give undue importance to caste while voting nowadays, and this will reflect in the assembly polls too, especially since Marathas have influence in at least 200 of the 288 assembly seats in the state and 40 of 47 in Marathwada.”