Marathi actor dies by suicide

MUMBAI: Marathi actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar, 34, died by suicide in his home in Goregaon west on Friday. A popular actor, he featured in several Marathi serials and some Marathi films as well.

“We rushed to the spot and took him to a trauma care hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. We have registered a case of a suicide,” said the police officer.

Police said Tushar lived with his wife, who was at work when he died by suicide. Originally hailing from Bhandup, he had been acting since he was in college, participating in drama competitions, before getting a break into the film and television industry.