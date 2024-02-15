Mumbai: Despite the state cabinet on Wednesday announcing an increase in the stipend of government internships in the state to ₹18,000 per month from ₹11,000, the Maharashtra Resident Doctors Association (MARD) are unhappy with it and has given a 2-day ultimatum to the state before they go on a strike again. MARD threatens to go on strike again, gives 2-day ultimatum

The state cabinet decided to increase the stipend of the government internships in medical, dental, Ayurveda, Unani and homoeopathy colleges in the state to ₹18,000 per month from ₹11,000 per month. It was also decided to give a stipend of ₹18,000 for the internship period to those who have completed their medical degree course from abroad.

Dr Abhijeet Helge, the president of MARD, stated, “Due to the assurances from deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and state medical education minister Hassan Mushrif, we chose to suspend our strike. However, recognising that cabinet decisions are collective, we are granting the government a two-day ultimatum to address our demands. Failure to do so will compel us to reconsider our decision.”

The primary demands of MARD include a ₹10,000 per month increase in stipends and the provision of hostel accommodations for all resident doctors. Helge expressed frustration, stating, “Despite conveying our concerns in previous meetings, the government has only offered verbal assurances for the past year without tangible solutions or timelines for resolution.”

Meanwhile, the state has decided to have nursing colleges in Jalgaon, Latur, Baramati, Miraj, Nandurbar and Gondia, each having a capacity of 100 students, which will cost ₹173.88 crore.