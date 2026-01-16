Marker pen row mars Mumbai polls, SEC to revert to bottled ink in phase 3

Indelible ink – allegedly anything but – replaced missing voter names and booth capturing as the opposition’s biggest poll grievance as voting ended in the high-decibel elections to the BMC and 28 other municipal corporations in the state on Thursday. Marker pen row mars Mumbai poll, SEC to revert to bottled ink in phase 3.

Polling in Mumbai was marred by a flood of videos on social media showing polling staff applying the ink to the forefinger of voters with a marker pen, rather than applying it with a brush dipped into an inkpot, as was done during earlier elections. Follow live updates on Maharashtra election results

As allegations flew thick and fast, the State Election Commission (SEC) announced an inquiry into the matter. It also said markers would not be used in the third phase of local body elections scheduled for February 5. The SEC also warned individuals uploading videos of the ink being wiped off, saying it could amount to an offence. “A fake narrative is being spread,” alleged state election commissioner Dinesh Waghmare.

On Thursday, acetone or nail polish remover, and hand sanitiser, were hotly discussed as voters alleged that they were all it took to erase the ink applied with marker pens. Amid the din online, Maharashtra Congress general-secretary Sachin Sawant posted a video demonstrating how the ink applied to his wife’s finger after she had voted had been removed using nail polish remover.

Track live updates on BMC election results

Raising the pitch was Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, who held a press conference at his residence Matoshree. He alleged it was all a ploy to aid the ruling parties by allowing voters to cast their ballot more than once. “The state election commissioner Dinesh Waghmare is biased and action should be taken against him for this anti-constitution act,” he said.

Waghmare, who said marker pens had been used to apply indelible ink since 2011, added that an inquiry has been ordered into complaints that the indelible ink applied to voters’ fingers was being wiped off. Rubbishing claims about acetone or nail polish remover being able to erase the ink, Waghmare warned that anyone attempting to remove the ink or spread confusion among voters would face legal action.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra civic polls: Thackeray flags erasable electoral ink; probe ordered

“The markers are manufactured by the same company and use the same ink composition as used by the Election Commission of India for the assembly and Lok Sabha polls. The ink takes 10 to 12 seconds to dry after application, and once it dries, it cannot be wiped off,” said Waghmare.

He also addressed complaints regarding malfunctioning EVMs , from across the state. This had stalled polling in the first few hours on Thursday. EVMs in Dhule, Jalagon, Pune and Amravati had developed technical glitches.

Waghmare admitted to complaints of malfunctioning in about 2% of EVMs, as “the machines are old” and the SEC had not purchased new ones in the last 10 years.

ALSO READ | BMC exit polls predict clear win for Mahayuti coalition

He also said complaints of money being distributed by the ruling parties as an inducement to voters were being probed. “Local-level election officials have lodged complaints and are investigating the incidents.”

Waghmare said complaints by Sena (UBT) workers in Mira Road that BJP polling agents were displaying the names of party candidates inside polling booths too had been addressed.

He alleged that the SEC and election commissioner were being targeted by the opposition through a “false narrative”. “The SEC cannot be held responsible for everything. Some responsibility also lies with voters, candidates, and political parties,” Waghmare added.