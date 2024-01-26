 Major fire in Mumbai's Kamathipura, 1 killed, 16 fire engines on spot | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / Major fire in Mumbai's Kamathipura, 1 killed, 16 fire engines on spot

Major fire in Mumbai's Kamathipura, 1 killed, 16 fire engines on spot

ByShobhit Gupta
Jan 26, 2024 07:31 AM IST

A nearby mall and a high-rise building in Mumbai's Kamathipura area on Grant Road have been vacated.

A major fire broke out at Timber Mart in Mumbai's Kamathipura area on Grant Road on the intervening nights of Thursday and Friday, with a total of 16 fire engines and two water lines from a high-rise building on the spot to control the blame, officials said.

Fire at Timber Mart on Shuklaji street near Bilal masjid in Mumbai. (HT photo by Anshuman Poyrekar)
Fire at Timber Mart on Shuklaji street near Bilal masjid in Mumbai. (HT photo by Anshuman Poyrekar)

One death has been reported so far in the fire incident.One unknown male person's charred body was found in the bathroom at said premises and was moved to JJ Hospital in Ambulance 108, news agency ANI reported citing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

According to the fire fighting officials, the incident took place around 2am and the fire was confined to two floors of the building. Due to flames, a nearby mall and a high-rise building have been vacated.

A total of 10 water lines (five hose lines from the north side, two hose lines from the western side and three lines from southern side) of 16 fire engines are in operation.

According to chief fire officer Ravindra Ambulgekar, the process of containing fire had started while the residents one high rise were asked to come down as the flames were going in that direction.

Traffic on the affected road has been stopped and BEST buses plying in the region have been diverted.

(With bureau inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On