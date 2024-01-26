Major fire in Mumbai's Kamathipura, 1 killed, 16 fire engines on spot

A major fire broke out at Timber Mart in Mumbai's Kamathipura area on Grant Road on the intervening nights of Thursday and Friday, with a total of 16 fire engines and two water lines from a high-rise building on the spot to control the blame, officials said. Fire at Timber Mart on Shuklaji street near Bilal masjid in Mumbai. (HT photo by Anshuman Poyrekar)

One death has been reported so far in the fire incident.One unknown male person's charred body was found in the bathroom at said premises and was moved to JJ Hospital in Ambulance 108, news agency ANI reported citing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the fire fighting officials, the incident took place around 2am and the fire was confined to two floors of the building. Due to flames, a nearby mall and a high-rise building have been vacated.

A total of 10 water lines (five hose lines from the north side, two hose lines from the western side and three lines from southern side) of 16 fire engines are in operation.

According to chief fire officer Ravindra Ambulgekar, the process of containing fire had started while the residents one high rise were asked to come down as the flames were going in that direction.

Traffic on the affected road has been stopped and BEST buses plying in the region have been diverted.

(With bureau inputs)