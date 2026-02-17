Mayor appoints key committee members; Opposition flags B’deshi hawker issue

Mumbai: The first proceedings of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) house began on Monday with the newly anointed mayor Ritu Tawde announcing the names of members appointed to key committees, including the Standing, Improvements, Education and BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) committees. Mumbai, India - Feb. 11, 2026: BJP Coporator Ritu Tawde and Shiv Sena Corporator Sajay Ghadi takes charge of Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively, at BMC head Office in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

The session witnessed a minor commotion when ruling alliance corporators, Yamini Jadhav and Trushna Vishwasrao from Shiv Sena objected to remarks previously made by corporators of Shiv Sena (UBT) during last Wednesday’s mayoral election.

During the mayoral polls, when deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde visited the House, Sena (UBT) corporators had shouted in unison, “Pannas khoke, ekdum OK,” an allegation that corporators were bought for ₹50 crore into this faction. This prompted strong objections from Vishwasrao and Jadhav on Monday, who termed the slogan “unsavoury”.

Following the brief disruption, proceedings continued smoothly and the mayor completed the announcement of committee appointments. The session concluded with members of the house offering condolences to the victim of the Mumbai Metro Line 4 slab collapse in Mulund West on Saturday, in which a portion of an under-construction parapet wall fell on vehicles along LBS Road, killing one person and injuring three others.

After the session, leader of the opposition Kishori Pednekar told reporters she was not allowed to speak about the Metro accident during the session. “In today’s session, I wasn’t allowed to speak on the accident that happened in the Metro. We want a full status report of the entire Mumbai Metro project.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Makarand Narwekar responded, saying, “This house is for BMC related matters.Why did she want to speak about the metro issue?”

Pednekar also addressed the mayor’s remarks from last week about taking action against illegal Bangladeshi hawkers, stating that similar steps should be taken against Pakistani and Nigerian nationals allegedly involved in criminal activities. She demanded that a detailed report on the issue be presented in every House session.

Pednekar further questioned why shelter had allegedly been provided to the Bangladeshi Prime Minister and sought clarity on the matter. “We believe Pakistanis, Bangladeshis and Nigerian immigrants should be expelled. But how will this be done? Who issued their Aadhaar cards and ration cards? Why were their documents and birth certificates not properly verified? Which budget will be used for this purpose, and how and when will they be sent back?” she asked. Pednekar also demanded clarity on when these individuals arrived and settled in the state, noting that the state government has been in power since 2014.