MbPA delivers on its threat, seals 18 godowns at Sassoon Dock

MUMBAI: After four months of confrontation with the fishing community, the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) on Thursday moved into Sassoon Dock with the police and took possession of 18 warehouses. Evicting hundreds of workers who process the daily catch at these warehouses, the officials shut and sealed the premises. Mumbai, India. Nov 13, 2025 - Fishermen`s godowns sealed by Mumbai Port Trust (MPT) at Sasson dock in Colaba. A directive from the state prohibits the sale of fish at Sassoon Docks, one of Mumbai’s oldest and most active fish landing sites. Mumbai, India. Nov 13, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

The action is rooted in a dispute over rental arrears being claimed by the MbPA, which owns 60-odd warehouses at the dock. While the port authority has leased the godowns to the state-owned Maharashtra State Fisheries Development Corporation (MFDC), the latter has sub-let them to the fishing community, which uses them as vital seafood processing units after the catch is hauled in.

Angry and betrayed, and taken by surprise on Thursday, the fishers chanted defiant slogans in Marathi and Hindi, as MbPA officials marched in with a police contingent for their protection. “Sassoon Dock aapla hakkacha, nahin konacha baapacha”(Sassoon Dock belongs to us by right, not to anyone’s father!), and “Kaatenge bhai katenge, macchi jaisa katenge” (We will cut you like fish!), they chanted, staging a spontaneous protest.

MbPA officials arrived at the dock at 10:30am to begin the eviction proceedings. A scuffle broke out with fishermen before the operation began at noon. The port authority subsequently took possession of 18 godowns, which employed 50 labourers each, and housed 70-80 offices.

The shutdown has sparked widespread concern over its economic fallout. Local fishermen estimate that thousands of people, including nearly 3,000 women who work peeling prawns, will lose their livelihoods. Without access to the warehouses, fishermen have no place to sort and process the daily catch, effectively disrupting the seafood supply chain that supports nearly 2 lakh people.

Sassoon Dock, the landing point for 150 tons of fresh catch every day, has a turnover of ₹4 crore. The catch that comes in is processed here before it makes its way to Mumbai’s fish markets, restaurants, seafood retailers and exporters.

Krishna Pawle, president of the Shiv Bharatiya Port Sena and a leader of the fishing community, alleged that the eviction was carried out without notice. “MLA Rahul Narwekar said he had spoken to the Union shipping minister. The ministers, who gave us assurances on the floor of the house, have betrayed us. They have tossed us onto the streets,” Pawle said. He added that the MbPA has failed to recognise the tenants under the Public Premises Act.

Long-time seafood supplier Gorakh Lanke, who has worked at the dock since 1975, said the closure has ruined his business. “I will not be able to purchase fish. The entire supply chain has been derailed.”

The MbPA issued a clarification on its website, stating that it manages approximately 1,100 fishing boats registered at Sassoon Dock and the New Sassoon Fish Harbour. The authority said it facilitates these operations by issuing licences and collecting monthly fees, but tenants must comply with the terms of letting, including timely rent payments.

The port authority said the ongoing dispute involves Rent Roll (RR) No 1773, covering about 2,720 square metres. It alleged that tenants had committed “multiple violations” such as unauthorised constructions, subletting, and non-payment of dues. Eviction proceedings began in 1999, and a final eviction order was upheld by all appellate courts, including the Supreme Court in 2014, which granted six months to vacate.

“Despite multiple follow-ups, no payments were made to clear dues,” the MbPA statement read. “There are only about 36 unauthorised occupants in the RR No. 1773 premises. Claims that 25,000 people are affected are factually incorrect and misleading.”

The authority emphasised that only the disputed godown has been sealed and that all other fishing activities at Sassoon Dock will continue as usual. “This shed will also be re-allotted for fish-related activities through a transparent tendering process,” the statement added.

“Contrary to false narratives, MbPA has no intention of shutting down fishing activities or displacing legitimate occupants. We remain committed to supporting the fishing industry,” the statement read.