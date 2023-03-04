MBVV police busts inter-state vehicle theft racket, seize 53 stolen vehicles

Mumbai: The Kashimira unit of the Mira Bhayandar – Vasai Virar (MBVV) police has busted an interstate gang of vehicle robbers by arresting two men from Alwar in Rajasthan. The police have recovered 53 heavy vehicles stolen from various parts of Maharashtra and other states, worth around ₹4 crore, from the duo. HT Image

According to Madhukar Pandey, commissioner of MBVV area, both the arrested accused are drivers by profession and were part of a much larger gang that robbed vehicles, drove them to Rajasthan, and sold the same after changing their engine and chassis numbers.

The arrested duo is identified as Farukh Tayyab Khan (36) and Mubin Haris Khan (40).

The police said that the vehicles include 43 Eicher tempos, two Tata tempos and two Creta cars which were allegedly robbed from Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

On December 25, Vinaykumar Hiralal Pal, a Mira Road resident, approached the police complaining that he had parked his tempo MH 04 JK 8308 outside his building on December 23 but found it missing two days later.

The police registered a case and began the probe by scanning footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity to find out the direction in which the robbers had proceeded.

Pandey said that they followed the vehicle through the network of CCTV cameras and found that it had been taken towards Talasari by Mumbai Ahmedabad Highway. The vehicle was then traced to Baroda, then to Godhra and then to Rewari toll junction in Rajasthan, where the accused changed the number plate of the vehicle and drove it to Alwar. At Alwar they were about to change the chassis number on the engine and then sell it off, he added.

The police arrested the two men from Alwar and on questioning them, purportedly found that the gang had parked 53 stolen vehicles in different areas of the town and were going to dispose of the stolen vehicles after changing their engine and chassis numbers.

“We are now trying to find out who else is a part of this gang and how far in India are the men connected,” said Pandey.