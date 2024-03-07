MBVV police submit proposal to state for recruitment of 1,082 cops

MUMBAI: The Mira Bhayandar — Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on Tuesday submitted a new proposal to the state government for the recruitment of an additional 1,082 constabulary posts for its second phase. HT Image

In 2023, the first phase, MBVV police conducted the recruitment process for 996 posts and 945 policemen were selected, who have now joined various police stations after training.

The MBVV police commissionerate, established on October 1, 2020, includes urban areas of the Palghar district and Thane Rural Police. At its inception, the commissionerate had sanctioned strength of 4,708 posts and included the police commissioner, one additional police commissioner, five deputy police commissioners, 10 assistant police commissioners, 66 police inspectors, 109 assistant police inspectors, 173 police sub-inspectors and 1,886 members of the police constabulary.

However, initially, only 2100 officers and police personnel were provided for the newly created commissionerate for law enforcement to manage law and order and to investigate crimes when the population was less than ₹50 lakh.

The state government had then allocated a budget of ₹174 crore and 1,006 police personnel from Thane Rural, 1,165 from Palghar and 317 personnel from other areas were transferred to the new set-up, thus leaving the police to population ratio of the MBVV region to abysmally low of 1:1,146 as compared to Mumbai’s 1:336.

As per the plans declared by the state, an additional 2,200 posts were to be added for the region in phases in the next two years. As the MBVV police continued the follow-up to fill the vacant posts, due to the shortage of manpower it becomes difficult to prevent crimes, Shrikant Pathak, additional commissioner of police, said.

“The areas of Nalasopara and Virar and even Mira Road have become hubs of illegal activities as anti-social elements come and stay here unchecked without legal documents,” said Pathak.