MCZMA writes to BMC asking to verify alleged CRZ violation on proposed Malabar Hill reservoir reconstruction

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has written a letter to the district collector (city) and BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal over a complaint filed by activist Zoru Bhathena on alleged violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules at the Pherozeshah Mehta garden (Hanging Garden) for the proposed reconstruction of Malabar Hill reservoir. HT Image

The letter by MCZMA was sent after Bhathena in his complaint to MCZMA and BMC alleged that construction of the additional reservoir, construction of a new road, and construction of pumping stations, which is additional work beyond just repairs/reconstruction of the existing reservoir, are in violation of CRZ rules.

Bhathena said any additional work requires MCZMA approvals, which he alleged has not been taken by the civic body. “The land is under CRZ-II regulations; hence all the works need MCZMA approvals. When we questioned BMC, they said water supply projects don’t need permissions, which is not true,” added Bathena. “No project on CRZ-II land can proceed without MCZMA approval, so how is it that the BMC initiated the process.”

The MCZMA in its letter asked the authorities to verify the complaint and said “If any violation of provisions of CRZ Notification 1991 as well as 2011/2019 and Hon. High court order dated 06.10.2005, 27.01.2010 & 17.09.2018 is observed, you are requested to take appropriate action after verification and send the factual, detailed action taken report to the authority at the earliest. (sic.)”

P Velrasu, additional commissioner (projects) said, “We cannot comment without going through the details of the complaint. Once BMC receives any correspondence from any authority, the department will do the needful.”

