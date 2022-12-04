Measles cases jump in a week, BMC presses for extra dose

Mumbai The number of measles cases has increased from 29 in 12 civic wards to 46 in 16 wards all in a week’s time. Seeing the widespread infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also increased the number of children in the age group of 9 months to 5 years and 6 months to 9 months for the special MR vaccine.

“A week back, the wards included A, E, FN, GN, GS, HE, KE, PN, L, ME, MW, S. In addition to these wards, we now have added RS, KW, N and D ward,” said a BMC health official.

The state had started a special drive from December 1 to administer measles vaccines to children in vulnerable areas, over and above the shots recommended in the universal immunisation programme.

According to the schedule, the first dose of the vaccine is administered to children between the age of 9 months and 12 months, while the second dose is administered between 16 months and 24 months. However, considering the high prevalence of the viral infection in the state and city, the government on November 25 decided to administer the extra doses to arrest the further spread of the disease.

Accordingly, an extra dose will be administered to all children between the age of 9 months and 5 years, living in areas that reported the measles outbreak, irrespective of their vaccination status. Additionally, children between 6 months and 9 months of age will also be given the vaccine to protect them from the highly contagious infection.

In Mumbai, the civic authorities have identified 1,55,131 eligible children from the first age group and 3,569 from the second.

BMC health officials said with more outbreaks in other areas and wards, the vulnerable children too are added in the drive.

“We now have 188013 eligible from the first group and 3569 from the second group,” said the official. Under the special drive, which started on December 1, 7598 children have been given the MR vaccine.

The state surveillance officer said it has a stock of 13.53 lakh doses, which is sufficient for carrying out the drive across the corporation, district and division levels.