Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Medical interns demand changes in bond service rules 

ByNiraj Pandit
May 13, 2025 07:14 AM IST

The Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI) has written to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), flagging serious concerns

MUMBAI: Medical interns in Maharashtra are demanding clarity and reforms in the regulation that makes a year’s bond service compulsory for MBBS graduates before they can apply for post-graduate (PG) courses.

Representative Image

The Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI) has written to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), flagging serious concerns over the feasibility of this rule, which took effect in 2019-20.

In their letter, the association pointed out that around 4,150 students graduate with an MBBS degree every year in Maharashtra, but the DMER does not have an equal number of seats available for bond service placements. As a result, many students are left waiting indefinitely, delaying their academic and professional progression.

The letter, addressed to the DMER Director and signed by ASMI president Dr Mahesh Yelwande and other office-bearers, demands that the government either make 4,150 bond service seats available annually or allow students at least three opportunities to complete the bond before making it mandatory for PG admission.

The ASMI’s has also demanded timely communication. “We request that proper clarification regarding the UG bond service be issued at least one year in advance. This would help students plan their academic paths effectively,” the letter states.

Another important demand is flexibility in PG admissions. ASMI has asked that MBBS interns be allowed to apply for PG courses immediately after completing their internship, without having to wait for bond service allotment if no seats are available.

The interns have also raised concerns about the fairness of applying retrospective changes to the bond terms. “Only the terms and conditions mentioned in the UG bond document signed by the 2019 batch should be applicable to us. Any provisions introduced later should not affect us,” the letter states.

The 2019-20 GR mandates that all MBBS graduates must complete one year of rural bond service before being eligible for PG courses. This rule has been on paper for several years due to difficulties in its implementation, including a stay from the courts. ASMI claims it was not strictly enforced until this year, creating confusion and uncertainty among students.

ASMI Regional Coordinator Dr Zeeshan Bagwan has raised another question, about the transparency of the bond allotment process. “The current bond service portal is not transparent. We’ve received reports of graduates entering false information and bribing clerks for preferred postings,” he said. “We demand that the list of allottees and their assigned Primary and Rural Health Centres be published publicly on the DHS bond portal.”

A DMER official said they were merely following rules established by the government.

