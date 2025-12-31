MUMBAI: A Mercedes car rammed into a pillar on the Coastal Road on Tuesday morning, causing a pile-up of two taxis. The three vehicles were damaged and passengers sustained minor injuries, the police said. Mercedes crash triggers pile-up on Coastal Road

According to the police, the accident occurred at 8 am on Tuesday on the northbound carriageway of the Coastal Road near the Naman Buildingwhen the Mercedes car crashed into a roadside pillar, causing the collision of two taxis that were travelling behind it. One of the taxis overturned due to the impact. The passenger of the Mercedes sustained a shoulder injury and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital. The driver of the Mercedes told the police that he was driving from South Mumbai towards the airport with his employer, a doctor, when he got confused about the route and lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a side pole.

Traffic on the Coastal Road was disrupted for some time following the accident. “We rushed to the spot and recorded the statements of all drivers involved to find the exact sequence of events,” a senior officer from the Worli police station said.

The incident adds to growing concerns over speeding on the Coastal Road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. In September this year, an orange Lamborghini crashed into a divider on the Coastal Road after the driver lost control, with CCTV footage of the incident going viral. While the driver escaped unhurt, the car sustained extensive damage.

Three weeks ago, a high-speed crash on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link saw a Honda car burst into flames after hitting a divider, severely disrupting traffic.

Police said overspeeding on these arterial roads remains a serious issue despite the presence of CCTV surveillance and regular patrols. Drivers often exceed the 80 kmph speed limit, particularly during early morning hours, leading to accidents, vehicle fires and prolonged traffic snarls.