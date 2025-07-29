NAVI MUMBAI: A late-night joyride along the scenic Palm Beach Road nearly ended in tragedy for two young men when their Mercedes-Benz lost control and overturned in the early hours of Monday, leaving one of them critically injured. Mercedes flips at high speed on Palm Beach Road, 19-year-old seriously injured

The crash took place around 2 am near Vashi when 20-year-old Mohammad Salman Sheikh, a resident of Sector 50, Seawoods, was allegedly speeding in his father’s white Mercedes-Benz (MH-02-FN-1206), with his 19-year-old friend Mohammad Sufiyan Sheikh in the passenger seat.

“They were heading toward Vashi for a drive when the vehicle hit a slippery patch. Salman lost control of the steering, crashed through the divider, and the car somersaulted into the opposite lane toward Belapur,” said senior inspector Brahma Naikwadi of Nerul police station.

The speed limit on Palm Beach Road is 60 kmph — making the estimated speed of the vehicle three times the legal limit.

The luxury sedan landed mangled on its side, its roof crushed and windscreen shattered. The force of the crash left Sufiyan severely injured, while Salman miraculously escaped with minor injuries. A passer-by, alerted by the screech and crash, called the police control room on 112.

Emergency services rushed Sufiyan to Apollo Hospital in Nerul, where he is currently undergoing treatment for serious injuries. Salman was treated for superficial wounds at the same hospital.

“The car was a complete wreck. Fortunately, no other vehicle or pedestrian was involved, but a portion of the road divider and street infrastructure was damaged,” the officer added.

The Nerul police have registered a case against Salman under section 281 (rash driving), sections 125(a)(b) and 120(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Police are also investigating whether the vehicle’s speed was corroborated by CCTV or GPS telemetry.