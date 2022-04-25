Mercury spikes to 38.5 degrees Celsius in Mumbai, no respite predicted
Mumbai: Amid an ongoing heatwave in parts of north, west and central India, the daytime maximum temperature in Mumbai rose significantly on Monday to touch 38.5 degrees Celsius, up from 35 degrees Celsius the day before. Officials at the India Meteorological Department’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai attributed the spike in mercury to the transport of warm, dry air from the north and northwest India over the Konkan region.
“Though there is no prediction for a heatwave in Mumbai, the blowing of warm air from the north over Konkan will lead to a reduction in humidity and keep temperatures high. The delayed sea breeze has also been observed which will not allow much reduction in temperature toward the evenings,” said an official with the IMD in Mumbai.
They added that the city has seen consistently above normal temperatures, both minimum and maximum, since April 19.
“Sunday’s reading of 35 degrees Celsius is the lowest since April 21, but in the week before that the lowest recorded temperature was 32.8 degrees on April 19, so it has definitely gotten much warmer, and very quickly too. But so far there is no heatwave alert for Mumbai. Yellow heatwave alert, indicating risk to vulnerable groups like elderly, infants and people with chronic disease, has been sounded only Chandrapur, Buldhana and Yavatmal districts from April 27 to 29,” the official said.
As per the IMD’s seven-day forecast for Mumbai, temperatures will continue to remain above normal throughout the next week, with the daytime maximum settling at about 37 degrees Celsius, and minimum temperatures of 28 degrees Celsius (up from 24.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday).
The city’s highest recorded temperature this month so far has been 38.9 degrees Celsius on April 21, while the hottest April day recorded in Mumbai was on April 14, 1952, when the mercury soared to 42.2 degrees Celsius.
Maharashtra logs 84 new Covid-19 cases, down from 144 day before
Mumbai: The state on Monday recorded 84 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths. The positivity rate recorded on Monday is 0.62% as 13,535 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The addition to the day's tally was far less than the 144 cases logged on Sunday. Mumbai logged 45 fresh cases and zero deaths, keeping the death toll unchanged at 19,562. Maharashtra's total caseload has mounted to 78,76,925, of which 77,28,162 have recovered.
Complete all projects within stipulated time, Swatantra Dev tells officials
UP Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, on Monday, said strict action will be taken against the officials who were guilty of neglecting the under-construction projects. Singh instructed the officers to complete all the projects on time. Singh instructed the officers to ensure quality construction in all the projects. Singh also visited Sahijan Khurd village, where at the house of village head Rashmi Singh, the minister interacted with the people and listened to their problems.
Gusty winds, light rain in Delhi. But met office says it will hotter tomorrow
NEW DELHI: It was another warm day for national capital Delhi on Monday with the maximum temperature hovering between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius in most parts of the city but the weather changed rapidly by late evening, with gusty winds of 30-60 km/hour, accompanied with light drizzle in some parts, weather department officials said late on Monday.
After last year’s clash, CRPF jawan’s wedding procession gets police protection in Bulandshahr village
In view of alleged tension between dalits and Thakurs following a death in firing during a wedding procession last year, the 'ghudchari' (wedding) procession of a dalit jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force was taken out under police protection in the Thakur dominated village Gadana in Bulandshahr district on Sunday. SSP SK Singh said police were deployed in the village after receiving a written application from CRPF jawan Gaurav, who is posted in Delhi in order to prevent any clashes.
Industry dept headed by CM Soren allotted plot to his wife’s firm: BJP
Jharkhand's former chief minister and BJP leader Raghubar Das on Monday levelled fresh allegations of corruption against chief minister Hemant Soren, alleging that the state's industry department headed by Soren allotted an 11-acre plot to his wife Kalpana Soren's firm at an industrial cluster in the state capital last year. Das said giving lease or contracts to family members amounts to conflict of interest and is a criminal offence under Prevention of Corruption Act.
