Thane: In light of recent sexual assaults on schoolchildren, the Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA) has voiced grave concerns about student safety and called for urgent action against 75 illegal schools operating in Diva, Mumbra, Thane, and Kalwa. MESTA demands action against 75 illegal schools in Thane amid student safety concerns

MESTA, a non-profit organisation based in Aurangabad, serves as a platform for school trustees to address operational challenges, grievances, and systemic issues in the education sector. The association’s demand follows a troubling incident in Mumbra, where a private school headmistress was arrested for failing to report the molestation of a 10-year-old girl on school premises.

Highlighting the broader implications of such incidents, MESTA warned that the credibility of medium-scale English-medium schools is under increasing scrutiny. “Despite raising concerns for the past three years, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has acted against only a handful of these schools. The remaining 75 unauthorised institutions continue to operate unchecked. If another safety-related incident occurs, who will bear the responsibility?” a MESTA member questioned.

The association also drew attention to malpractices involving both illegal and aided schools. Members allege that some unauthorised schools register their students under the names of aided institutions on government portals, a tactic that benefits both parties. “This malpractice not only secures jobs for teachers in aided schools but also enables illegal schools to function without oversight. Despite numerous complaints, authorities have failed to take meaningful action over the past two years,” said a MESTA representative.

MESTA has issued an ultimatum, demanding action against all unauthorised schools within eight days. If no significant steps are taken, the organisation plans to escalate the matter to the courts. Naresh Pawar, MESTA’s Thane district president, highlighted that the number of illegal schools in Diva alone has risen to 75 over the years. He accused these institutions of exploiting parents and students through fraudulent practices, such as issuing forged mark sheets and certificates.

State president Sanjayrao Tayadepatil revealed that during the 2023-24 academic year, FIRs were filed against 40 illegal schools in Diva. However, he lamented the lack of progress since. “We have no option but to approach the High Court to seek the immediate closure of these unauthorised institutions,” he said, urging authorities to act swiftly to safeguard students and uphold educational standards.

An education officer from Thane acknowledged the issue, stating that measures against these schools are underway and emphasising that actions are being taken in accordance with the Right to Education Act.