Metro lines in MMR gets a push

MUMBAI: Two new metro rail lines in Mumbai’s Metropolitan Region (MMR) just got a boost. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has cleared decks for augmenting the second phase of two metro lines of 5 and 9 which will operate in the eastern and western parts of the MMR. HT Image

Sources said five vital decisions on projects were taken on July 24 by MMRDA executive committee. The planning and implementing agency of MMRDA has approved the appointment of contractor for design, supply, fabrication of steel structures, and architectural finishing work for six stations of Balkum, Kasheli, Kalher, Purna, Anjurphata, and Dhamankar Naka, having a total length of 11.8 km of Metro-5, and also construction of a depot for Metro-9.

Moreover, to enhance and improve last mile connectivity, accessibility and safety, multi-modal facilities will be provided at eight stations of the 11.38 km long Metro-9 (Red line). “We have completed 87% work on Metro-9, and now, we have initiated the implementation of multi modal integration with eight stations. We have awarded tenders to contractors in two separate packages. They will now work on efficient dispersal plans from these eight stations on this metro corridor,” said a MMRDA official.

Metro-9 has eight elevated stations of Dahisar, Pandhurang Wadi, Miragaon, Kashigaon, Sai Baba Nagar, Meditiya Nagar, Shahid Bhagat Singh Garden and Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium. Two stations, Airport Colony (elevated) and CSIA (underground), on Metro-7A are under construction.

MMRDA authorities have also appointed a contractor for the development of the depot for Metro-9 and 7A on 59.65 hectares land at a cost of ₹701 crore. “We have appointed a contractor for the development of depot land and construction of depot infrastructure at Dongri for Metro Line 9. This follows the state government’s approval of the extension of Metro Line 7 to include Lines 9 and 7A. The approval of MoU with DMRC signed in 2017 for setting up signalling and telecom systems for Metro-9 and 7A too has been given. As these two lines are an extension of Metro-7, the same system will be replicated,” said another official from MMRDA.

The Metro-7 uses BEML rolling stock equipped with Alstom onboard equipment. The depot at Dongri will stable 40 metro rakes of 8-car each and also enable carrying out maintenance. The MMRDA need not pay any acquisition costs as it is government land. In the original plan, the depot was supposed to come up in Morva, Raimurdhe, and Murdhe villages, and would have involved the rehabilitation of 540 plus families.

MMRDA has already completed 89% work on the 24.5 km-long Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro-5 and contract has been awarded for additional structural work. This includes entry and exit structures, execution of internal and external architectural finishing, plumbing works, and interior fit-outs in the six elevated stations of Balkum, Kasheli, Kalher, Purna, Anjurphata, and Dhamankar Naka for Metro-5. In total, there are 15 stations covering 24.9 km on this ₹8,500 crore metro line.

MMRDA also appointed architectural and project management consultant for the development of Slum Rehabilitation Scheme at Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar that will be developed on 33.15 hectares of land.