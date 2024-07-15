MHT CET 2024 counselling begins

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has initiated the MHT CET 2024 counselling process, beginning on July 14. Engineering aspirants can now apply for the MHT CET Centralised Admission Process (CAP) registration at cetcell.mahacet.org. HT Image

According to the official notification, candidates who have qualified for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains and MHT CET can register for the CAP. Admission to BE or BTech programmes in Maharashtra largely depends on clearing the MHT CET exam with valid scores.

The schedule specifies that candidates can register and upload the required documents on the website until July 24, 5pm. Following document verification, the provisional merit list will be displayed on July 27. Students will have the opportunity to address grievances regarding the provisional merit list until July 30, with the final merit list set to be released on August 2. The CET Cell will announce the remaining schedule after the release of the final merit list.

The MHT CET is conducted for first-year degree admissions in engineering, pharmacology, and agriculture courses through the CET Cell. This year saw the highest number of registrations in recent years, with 7,25,052 students registering for the MHT CET examination. For the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) group, exams were held from May 2 to 16, with 4,10,377 registered students, of whom 3,79,800 appeared for the exam. For the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) group, exams were conducted from April 22 to 30, with 3,14,675 registered students, of whom 2,95,577 took the exam.