Minor girl from Mumbai raped in Matheran; accused upload video on Instagram

Mumbai: The Antop Hill police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly filming the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Matheran on July 12 and uploading it on Instagram. The police are looking for the victim's minor friend, who was also involved in the filming, and a Ghatkopar-based man who raped the girl.

According to police, the minor girl was taken to Matheran by her female minor friend and her male 22-year-old friend, where a man from Ghatkopar also joined them. “She was allegedly raped by the Ghatkopar-based man. The female friend and her male 22-year-old friend made a video of the act and later uploaded it on social media,” said the police officer.

One of the victim’s relatives saw it on social media and informed her family, after which they questioned her. The minor then narrated the whole story to her family, after which a case was registered.

The Antop Hill police said they have arrested the 22-year-old man and are searching for the other two accused. They have been charged under sections 64 (rape), 65(1) (rape on a woman under 16 years of age), 137(2) (kidnapping), 3(5) (common intention), 3(6)(crime done by several people) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 6(aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harrasment) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“We have also applied 67A (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and 67B (publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit act) of the Information Technology Act,” said the police officer.