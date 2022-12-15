MLA from Thackeray group grilled by Anti-Corruption Bureau

Mumbai: Rajan Salvi, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA from Rajapur, appeared before the Alibag office of the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday. He was grilled in connection with a case against him of assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

“I was asked many questions on my wealth, my progress in my political career and also on the assets of my children. I was questioned for nearly four and a half hours,” said the MLA. Many of his supporters accompanied him and shouted slogans outside the ACB office.

Salvi and Vaibhav Naik, another Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA, had been summoned by the ACB on December 5. Naik appeared before the Ratnagiri ACB on that date but Salvi had sought time.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has 16 MLAs left while Eknath Shinde’s Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena has 40. There was immense pressure on Naik and Salvi to leave and join the Eknath Shinde group but they did not. Naik is a staunch rival of Union minister Narayan Rane and represents the Kudal constituency in Sindhudurg, Konkan. He had defeated Rane earlier.

Salvi had earlier said that in many states, the Opposition was being silenced by using official agencies. “Leaders who face inquiries switch over to the BJP, and those inquiries fall silent,” he said. “I feel sad that such a notice has been issued to me. I am being threatened with imprisonment. But jails are not new to me. I am innocent and clean.

“I don’t fall prey to such threats,” he added. “If you have the guts, arrest me. I trust the judiciary. And I will always be a loyalist of the late Balasaheb Thackeray.”