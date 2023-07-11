16 MLAs including CM Shinde could face disqualification: Maharashtra deputy speaker

MUMBAI: Narhari Zirwal, MLA and deputy speaker from the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP, on Monday proclaimed that 16 Shiv Sena MLAs, including chief minister Eknath Shinde, could soon be disqualified. This has angered the Sena, whose spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat retorted that Zirwal ought not to comment on a matter that was beyond his jurisdiction. Meanwhile, the Sena MLAs have sought a week more to reply to the notices issued by speaker Rahul Narwekar on the disqualification issue. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.(ANI)

“If we consider all the aspects, the 16 Shiv Sena MLAs can be disqualified. But the final decision has to be taken by the speaker and the legislature, and hence it would be unfair on my part to comment further on it,” Zirwal told reporters. His statement could aggravate the friction in the three-party government, coming as it does at a time when Shinde and his men are reportedly very upset about the NCP faction being inducted into the coalition government and eating into their slice of the power pie.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLAs have asked for a week more to reply to the notices issued by Speaker Rahul Narwekar on the disqualification issue. Narwekar had issued notices to MLAS of both the factions of the Shiv Sena, seeking their response to the petitions for their disqualification filed by both camps.

Shirsat on Monday said that the Shinde faction MLAs had got the first notice on June 27, 2022, but the speaker had to stay the proceedings because the Shiv Sena (UBT) went to the Supreme Court. “Now the speaker has called for an explanation in seven days,” he said. “However, the notice was issued on last Friday and I got it only today. There are legal angles that need to be checked—we need to consult lawyers and the party, and this will take time. We are requesting the speaker to give us some time.”

State industries minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant at a press conference on Monday said that the party would present its case before Narwekar. “We have the original documents and numbers, and we have done it all legally, which we will present to the speaker along with examples,” he said. “We are sure that he will not do injustice to anyone. Beyond that, it would be wrong on our part to comment, especially after the Election Commission has given its decision.”

The other burning issue in the government is portfolio allocation and the imminent cabinet expansion. The discontent in the Sena vis-à-vis the NCP joining the government has delayed portfolio allocation to the new entrants for over eight days. There is speculation that the allocation will only take place after the cabinet expansion.

Shirsat said that CM Shinde had had discussions on this issue and it would be done in a day or two. He said that the notices issued by the speaker would not have any impact on the cabinet expansion. Samant, at the press conference, said that portfolios would soon be assigned. “It will happen in a few hours,” he said. “It could be two hours, 20 hours, or 72 hours, we don’t know that.”

Samant also said that the allotment of portfolios would happen according to the merit of the aspirants. “The three leaders—CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar—know Maharashtra and its geography very well,” he said. “They will allocate the portfolios according to the abilities of the MLAs. We have complete faith in Eknath Shinde’s leadership and we will accept the decision unanimously made by them.” Samant added that ever since Ajit Pawar joined the Mahayuti, people had realised which party was developing the state and its people.

The Shiv Sena has strongly opposed giving the guardian ministership of Raigad district to Aditi Tatkare of the NCP. Shiv Sena chief whip Bharat Gogavale has been a staunch enemy of the Tatkare family from the MVA government days. “We are very firm that the guardian ministership of Raigad should remain with the Shiv Sena,” said Gogavale. “Hence it was given to Uday Samant of our party. If I get ministership, it will come to me. CM Shinde has given us an assurance. Even Aditi’s father, Sunil Tatkare, has assured us that the guardian ministership will remain with us.”

