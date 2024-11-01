MMMOCL closes unviable ticket windows, introduces digital ticketing

MUMBAI: To popularise digital ticketing and save on expenses, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) has closed ticket windows at a few stations on the Metro 2A (Andheri West-Anand Nagar) and Metro 7 (Gundavali-Dahisar East) corridors. These stations include Akurli, Poisar and Eksar, where the ticketing windows record less than 3,500 ticket sales in a day. Mumbai, India - January 11, 2023: Aerial view of Metro 2A Line trial run over Linking Road near Adarsh Nagar, at Andheri, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The new service allows passengers to purchase tickets directly through WhatsApp, eliminating the need for paper tickets. In the last 15 days since WhatsApp ticketing was introduced, the total number of commuters buying QR tickets from the windows has dropped from 56% to 48%.

QR tickets, however, still form the bulk of tickets bought, with payments by NCMC cards and mobile ticketing being another 44%. At the start of October, approximately 62% of daily commuters used paper QR tickets, 3% used mobile QR tickets and 35% NCMC cards. The total daily average commuters on this 20-km corridor spanning the two lines is around 2.70 lakh, with the highest footfall recorded being 2.92 lakh.

According to sources, most of the passengers who migrated to WhatsApp ticketing were those who were using UPI transactions to purchase metro rail tickets. “Our intention is to increase the sale of digital tickets,” said a source. “Also, at stations where windows have been shut, we have stationed staff who are helping passengers to buy from the ticket-vending machines or at the counter close to the automatic entry points.”

MMMOCL’s move will save both money and resources. Usually, a single ticket window needs to be manned by two to three staffers in a day, each earning a salary of ₹30,000 to 40,000 per month. The daily average sale at the ticket windows which have been closed was just around 500 to 700 tickets. Besides, a single roll of paper, which issues 200 tickets, costs ₹70 to 80.

Apart from saving on money, doing away with paper will also help the environment. Additionally, the time taken to book a ticket will come down to a mere 120 seconds through WhatsApp ticketing.

Metro sources said they were working on season passes for commuters, a system that is available on suburban trains. These could be weekly, monthly or quarterly, and will be available on their ‘Metro One’ mobile app and linked to the NCMC card as well.

WhatsApp ticketing on Metro 2A & 7 was launched on October 11. Commuters can send a ‘Hi’ to 8652635500 or scan the QR code available at stations to access the ticketing interface. The service aims to make travel more efficient and reduce queues at ticket counters.