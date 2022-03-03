MMRDA renames 15 of 17 Metro stations on Dahisar-DN Nagar 2A line
Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has decided to rename 15 of the total 17 stations on the Dahisar-DN Nagar Metro-2A line. Officials have said that station names were changed in response to demands from citizens and to make them more location-specific.
For instance, the Upper Dahisar station was renamed as Anand Nagar station on the demand of the residents of the Anand Nagar area, where the station is located.
SVR Srinivas, Metropolitan Commissioner of the MMRDA, said that a committee was formed and whatever changes were made, it was done on requests from locals and the locality. “For example, in the case of Dahisar, one station was named as Upper Dahisar Metro station but we changed it to Anand Nagar Metro station because it truly represents the area there,” Srinivas said.
Metro-2A operations are is scheduled to begin partially by the month-end with the first service being opened between Dahisar and Dahanukarwadi station.
According to the list, of the 17 metro stations on Metro-2A, only two stations -- Dahisar East Metro station and Eksar Metro station (Borivali) -- remain unchanged.
DN Nagar Metro station has been changed to Andheri West Metro station. According to Metro officials, the decision was made to avoid confusion with DN Nagar Metro station of operational Versova-Ghatkopar Metro-1 corridor.
Don Bosco Metro station in Borivali has been renamed to Borivali West Metro station, while Mahavir Nagar Metro station will now be Kandivali West Metro station.
Residents from Dahisar thanked the MMRDA for changing the name of Upper Dahisar Metro station to Anand Nagar Metro station. Rajesh Pandya, a resident of the locality, said, “We had made representations to Metro officials and our local political leaders to change the name to Anand Nagar Metro station from Upper Dahisar Metro station. There is no place like Upper Dahisar, and it should be Anand Nagar because the locality is known by Anand Nagar.”
