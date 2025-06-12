Mumbai: Days after scrapping tenders for two major infrastructure projects—the Thane-Ghodbunder Road tunnel and the Ghodbunder-Bhayander elevated road—the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has asked construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to submit a complete breakdown of its financial estimates. MMRDA seeks full financial breakdown from L&T after scrapping Thane-Bhayander twin projects

The move follows a legal tussle between L&T and the MMRDA over the awarding of the ₹15,182.87 crore contracts to Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL). L&T had challenged the MMRDA’s decision in the Bombay High Court and subsequently in the Supreme Court, alleging it had been unfairly disqualified despite submitting bids that were collectively ₹3,130 crore lower than MEIL’s.

In a letter dated Tuesday, MMRDA has asked L&T to furnish detailed financial documents related to both projects. These include calculation sheets, explanatory notes, rate analysis, and justifications submitted as part of the original bid. A copy of the letter reviewed by Hindustan Times shows that the MMRDA intends to archive the documents as part of official records and for transparency in the tendering process.

According to L&T’s bid, the firm had quoted ₹12,052 crore for both projects— ₹5,554 crore for the elevated road and ₹6,498 crore for the tunnel. In comparison, MEIL’s winning bid amounted to ₹15,182.87 crore, with ₹9,019.53 crore for the elevated road and ₹6,163.34 crore for the tunnel.

The projects are part of MMRDA’s broader road expansion initiative and are seen as critical extensions of the Mumbai Coastal Road. The first involves construction of twin tunnels spanning 5.7 km between Gaumukh and Fountain Hotel junction on Thane Ghodbunder Road. The second entails an 11.42 km elevated road connecting Ghodbunder Road to Bhayander, including a bridge over the Vasai Creek.

The tendering process began in July 2024. L&T submitted its technical bid in December, which was opened on January 1, 2025. However, in May, the company learned it had been excluded from the financial bidding round. Though the Bombay High Court initially stayed the opening of the financial bids, it later ruled against L&T on May 20, prompting the firm to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court.

Originally slated for completion by the end of 2028 and opening to traffic in early 2029, both projects now face delays of at least six months due to the ongoing legal dispute.